Public Index Network (PIN) Price Reaches $0.0163 on Major Exchanges

Public Index Network (PIN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Public Index Network has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $491.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00049797 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.48 or 0.07486320 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,511.94 or 1.00073228 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00047279 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.