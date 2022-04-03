PUTinCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $666,276.83 (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PUTinCoin has a market cap of $666,276.83 and approximately $4,913.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PUTinCoin has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,414.45 or 0.99729000 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00070580 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00028295 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002378 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PUTinCoin Profile

PUTinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org . PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

