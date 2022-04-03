Pylon Finance Price Tops $41.66 on Major Exchanges (PYLON)

Pylon Finance (PYLON) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Pylon Finance has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pylon Finance has a market cap of $611,423.43 and $141.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pylon Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $41.66 or 0.00089750 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pylon Finance

Pylon Finance’s genesis date was August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. Pylon Finance’s official website is pylon.finance/# . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pylon Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@al_92198

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Finance

