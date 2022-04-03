Qcash (QC) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Qcash (QC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a market cap of $64.64 million and $185.15 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00049782 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.71 or 0.07533188 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,521.69 or 1.00138893 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00054729 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

