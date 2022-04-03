Qtum (QTUM) Reaches One Day Volume of $126.66 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.35 or 0.00018105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $868.83 million and $126.66 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,108,525 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

