Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Qualigen Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.65. 119,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,304. Qualigen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,444 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Qualigen Therapeutics worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

