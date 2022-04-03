Quant (QNT) Price Reaches $140.39 on Exchanges

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Quant has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $140.39 or 0.00302370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and approximately $25.07 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004606 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000598 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.00 or 0.01415043 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.