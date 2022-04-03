Qubitica 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.00 (QBIT)

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubitica has a total market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.26 or 0.00299705 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004545 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000603 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $658.33 or 0.01396798 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars.

