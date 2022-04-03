Rage Fan 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $25,714.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $377,876.49 and approximately $25,714.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

