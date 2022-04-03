Rage Fan (RAGE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $21,961.00

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $399,437.98 and $21,961.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00050033 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,485.79 or 0.07530373 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,221.06 or 0.99851660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

