Rai Reflex Index Price Hits $3.02 on Top Exchanges (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for approximately $3.02 or 0.00006533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $67.39 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00050032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.48 or 0.07524482 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,208.17 or 0.99984154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00046636 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 22,321,664 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

