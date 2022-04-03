Rally Achieves Market Cap of $556.71 Million (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Rally coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $556.71 million and $5.47 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00049541 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.91 or 0.07590739 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,033.91 or 0.99868629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00048243 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,609,391,014 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

