RAMP Hits Market Cap of $48.61 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One RAMP coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. RAMP has a total market cap of $48.61 million and $7.33 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 452,770,474 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

