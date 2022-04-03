Raze Network (RAZE) Hits Market Cap of $2.72 Million

Raze Network (RAZE) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $485,523.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00049882 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,485.69 or 0.07518092 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,471.76 or 1.00232440 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00054528 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,365,954 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

