RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.90% of RBB Bancorp worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 222,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

RBB stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

RBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Hovde Group cut RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBB Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

