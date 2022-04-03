RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. RE/MAX posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RE/MAX.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RMAX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $515.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $41.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.23%.

RE/MAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

