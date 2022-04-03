Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,756 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Realogy worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 102,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 193.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 46.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 57.0% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.45. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Realogy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realogy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

