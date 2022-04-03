Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Realogy worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Realogy by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Realogy during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000.

Get Realogy alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RLGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Realogy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Realogy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realogy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $15.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.45.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Realogy declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Realogy Profile (Get Rating)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.