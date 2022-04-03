Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Price Hits $1.51 on Exchanges

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $9.36 million and approximately $38,976.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00003257 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.69 or 0.00302792 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004557 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000593 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $655.63 or 0.01411055 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Receive Access Ecosystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Receive Access Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

