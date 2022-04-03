Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,945.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 91 ($1.19) in a report on Friday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

