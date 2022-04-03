RedFOX Labs Market Cap Achieves $176.24 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.69 or 0.00387168 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00091301 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00106314 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006605 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

