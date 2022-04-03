Refinable (FINE) Achieves Market Cap of $4.10 Million

Refinable (FINE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for about $0.0999 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $795,519.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00049855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.23 or 0.07597481 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,027.78 or 0.99735394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00048280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00055682 BTC.

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

