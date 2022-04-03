Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market capitalization of $22.06 million and approximately $712,801.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $114.34 or 0.00246449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 192,956 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

