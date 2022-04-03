Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RNLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Renalytix AI from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Renalytix AI from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNLX opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28. Renalytix AI has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $35.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNLX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Renalytix AI by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Renalytix AI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Renalytix AI by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 188,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 68,904 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. 16.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

