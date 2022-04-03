Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.80.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on RNLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Renalytix AI from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Renalytix AI from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ:RNLX opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28. Renalytix AI has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $35.71.
About Renalytix AI (Get Rating)
Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renalytix AI (RNLX)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.