Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 3rd (CLMT, GLOP, GRP.U, NDAQ, NEP, PEI, PLD, TGS, VEON, WELL)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, April 3rd:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) was given a C$0.65 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

