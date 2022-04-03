Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 3rd (CLMT, GLOP, GRP.U, NDAQ, NEP, PEI, PLD, TGS, VEON, WELL)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, April 3rd:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) was given a C$0.65 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

