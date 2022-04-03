Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,358 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,411 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $343,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,705 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after acquiring an additional 182,243 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 168,648 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $309.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.60 and a 200-day moving average of $311.09.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.