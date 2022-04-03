Reviewing International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) & Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Conduent and International Money Express’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent $4.14 billion 0.27 -$28.00 million ($0.18) -28.83 International Money Express $459.21 million 1.75 $46.84 million $1.19 17.66

International Money Express has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conduent. Conduent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Money Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Conduent and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent -0.68% 13.45% 3.83% International Money Express 10.20% 43.03% 17.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Conduent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of International Money Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Conduent has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Conduent and International Money Express, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent 0 4 0 0 2.00 International Money Express 0 1 3 0 2.75

Conduent currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.87%. International Money Express has a consensus price target of $23.38, indicating a potential upside of 11.26%. Given Conduent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Conduent is more favorable than International Money Express.

Summary

International Money Express beats Conduent on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conduent (Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; medical management and fiscal agent care management services; and government healthcare, payment solutions, child support, and federal services. The Transportation segment offers systems and support comprising mission-critical mobility and payment solutions to government clients. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About International Money Express (Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

