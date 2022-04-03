Revomon (REVO) Trading 49.4% Higher Over Last Week

Revomon (REVO) traded up 25.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001071 BTC on exchanges. Revomon has a market capitalization of $12.35 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Revomon has traded 49.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

