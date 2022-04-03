Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 665 ($8.71).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Rightmove from GBX 795 ($10.41) to GBX 800 ($10.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.25) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rightmove to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.86) to GBX 630 ($8.25) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rightmove to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 753 ($9.86) to GBX 565 ($7.40) in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Rightmove alerts:

RMV stock opened at GBX 635 ($8.32) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 643.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 699.63. The stock has a market cap of £5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of GBX 557.40 ($7.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 810 ($10.61). The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Rightmove’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

Rightmove Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.