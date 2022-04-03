Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $695.00.

A number of analysts have commented on RTMVY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rightmove from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.30) to GBX 740 ($9.69) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $16.69 on Friday. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

