RING X PLATFORM Market Capitalization Hits $11.33 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 5% against the US dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $11.33 million and $264,264.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 313,042,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

