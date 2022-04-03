RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Purchased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 289.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,884 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in RingCentral by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in RingCentral by 609.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $121.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.78. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.91 and a 52 week high of $337.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.08.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.05.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

