Rio DeFi Market Cap Reaches $27.69 Million (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (RFUEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Rio DeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. Rio DeFi has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00038211 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00108963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

Rio DeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

