Ritocoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $206,490.43 (RITO)

Ritocoin (RITO) traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Ritocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ritocoin has a market capitalization of $206,490.43 and $77.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ritocoin has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00049855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.23 or 0.07597481 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,027.78 or 0.99735394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00048280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00055682 BTC.

Ritocoin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,689,014,574 coins and its circulating supply is 1,676,733,065 coins. Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

Buying and Selling Ritocoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using U.S. dollars.

