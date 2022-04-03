Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $277.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CJS Securities lowered Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rogers in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Shares of ROG opened at $272.80 on Friday. Rogers has a 52-week low of $172.84 and a 52-week high of $274.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Rogers had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $230.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $101,988,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $5,351,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Rogers by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rogers by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,273,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $893,685,000 after purchasing an additional 23,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.