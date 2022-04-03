Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) & ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Critical Review

ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM – Get Rating) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ADOMANI and Romeo Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADOMANI -344.40% -12.40% -12.02% Romeo Power 35.15% -38.19% -33.55%

ADOMANI has a beta of 3.82, suggesting that its share price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of ADOMANI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of ADOMANI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ADOMANI and Romeo Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADOMANI 0 0 1 0 3.00 Romeo Power 0 2 0 0 2.00

ADOMANI presently has a consensus target price of $0.70, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Romeo Power has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 296.27%. Given ADOMANI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ADOMANI is more favorable than Romeo Power.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ADOMANI and Romeo Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADOMANI $620,000.00 0.00 -$4.39 million N/A N/A Romeo Power $16.80 million 11.42 $10.03 million $0.03 47.67

Romeo Power has higher revenue and earnings than ADOMANI.

Summary

ADOMANI beats Romeo Power on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ADOMANI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, CA.

Romeo Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

