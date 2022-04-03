ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Achieves Market Cap of $8.97 Million

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $8.97 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00013031 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.67 or 0.00243799 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000098 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000214 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

