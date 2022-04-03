ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.97 Million

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00012813 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.75 or 0.00245226 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.