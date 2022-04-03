Router Protocol Market Cap Reaches $30.34 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.40 or 0.00009470 BTC on major exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $30.34 million and $3.04 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,895,988 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

