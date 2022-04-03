Ruler Protocol Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00049882 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,485.69 or 0.07518092 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,471.76 or 1.00232440 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00054528 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

