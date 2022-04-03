Rupee (RUP) Trading Up 162% This Week

Rupee (RUP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 162% against the dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a total market cap of $146,547.16 and $67.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00025478 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

