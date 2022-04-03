Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 17,374 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DCT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 56,375.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $19.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

