Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 205,159 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 343.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,159 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.50% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HONE. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 302,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 50.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 41,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 75.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HONE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $14.14 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $726.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In other news, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $758,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $570,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,755 in the last ninety days. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HarborOne Bancorp (Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.