Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 207,722 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,722 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Ecovyst worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECVT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

NYSE:ECVT opened at $11.77 on Friday. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.04.

Ecovyst Profile (Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.