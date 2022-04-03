Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 2,900 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,566 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $664,789,000 after purchasing an additional 214,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,551 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $428,888,000 after acquiring an additional 115,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Expedia Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $415,933,000 after acquiring an additional 413,883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Expedia Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285,654 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $210,718,000 after acquiring an additional 87,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $195,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $198.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.62.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.92) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total value of $488,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,391 shares of company stock worth $26,772,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.52.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

