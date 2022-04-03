Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 5,280 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.44% of Zogenix worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zogenix by 81.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Zogenix by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Zogenix by 95.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Zogenix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25.

Zogenix ( NASDAQ:ZGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 278.38% and a negative return on equity of 91.20%. The company had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.26) EPS. Zogenix’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

