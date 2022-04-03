Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 80,122 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,122 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of CNX Resources worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,386 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,150,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 922,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,323,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $21.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

CNX Resources Profile (Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.