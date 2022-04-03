Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 3,588 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Kforce worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 571.1% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,932,000 after buying an additional 498,443 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 993.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 111,738 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 263.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 117,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 85,256 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 59.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 215,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after buying an additional 80,447 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 41.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after buying an additional 69,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kforce in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

In related news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $377,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $74.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.71. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

