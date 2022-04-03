Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.59% of The Pennant Group worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 270.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the third quarter worth $299,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.06 million, a PE ratio of 240.13 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $111.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PNTG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

