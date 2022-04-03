Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 410.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on LECO. Loop Capital began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $137.44 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.62 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

About Lincoln Electric (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.